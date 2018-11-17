Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya Muhammad Yunus, Nobel de la Paz en 2006, muestra a Torra su apoyo a los presos del procés 

Yunus ha detallado a Torra los proyectos sociales que pretende emprender en Catalunya, según el presidente de la Generalitat

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante su visita en Bélgica. EFE/ Stephanie Lecocq

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante su visita en Bélgica. EFE/ Stephanie Lecocq

El bengalí Muhammad Yunus, que recibió en 2006 el Premio Nobel de la Paz, ha mostrado  al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, su solidaridad con los políticos independentistas presos, según ha afirmado el presidente catalán tras recibirle en el Palau de la Generalitat.

"Ha sido un inmenso honor saludar y hablar con Muhammad Yunus, premio Nobel de la Paz, que ha expresado su solidaridad con los presos políticos y exiliados", ha indicado Torra en su cuenta de Twitter tras el encuentro con este activista.

En la reunión, Yunus también ha detallado a Torra los proyectos sociales que pretende emprender en Catalunya, según el presidente de la Generalitat, que ha regalado al Premio Nobel de la Paz un lazo amarillo en apoyo a los políticos presos.

Al finalizar el encuentro, Yunus ha abogado ante los periodistas por encontrar una "solución pacífica" a la situación en Catalunya, de manera que la gente "se mantenga cercana los unos a los otros" y que no se vaya "en una dirección que pueda poner en riesgo la paz".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad