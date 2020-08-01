Estás leyendo: Catalunya notifica 1.367 casos más y 19 fallecidos por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Público

Catalunya notifica 1.367 casos más y 19 fallecidos por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas

Los datos de personas ingresadas empiezan a ser favorables y actualmente hay en los hospitales catalanes 534, 165 menos que el día anterior.

Ambiente en las Ramblas de Barcelona inusualmente vacia de turistas durante las restricciones a causa de la pandemia por la Covid-19 que afectan a Cataluña. EFE/ Marta Perez
Ambiente en las Ramblas de Barcelona inusualmente vacia de turistas durante las restricciones a causa de la pandemia por la Covid-19 que afectan a Cataluña. EFE/ Marta Perez

efe

Catalunya ha notificado en las últimas 24 horas 1.367 casos positivos más de covid-19 y 19 fallecidos, según el último balance difundido este sábado por el Departamento de Salud.

En total, desde el inicio de la pandemia, 97.981 personas han dado positivo en covid-19 por pruebas PCR y de otros tipos de test.

Los fallecidos ascienden a 12.745 personas, de los que 6.991 (11 más que la última notificación del viernes) han muerto en un hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.118 (+ 1) en una residencia geriátrica, 813 (+ 3) en un domicilio y 823 (+ 4) no han sido clasificados por falta de información.

Los datos de personas ingresadas empiezan a ser favorables y actualmente hay en los hospitales catalanes 534, 165 menos que el día anterior. También han descendido las personas que estaban en las unidades de cuidados intensivos (UCI), que han pasado de 103 a 98 hoy.

