Pese a estar de baja por paternidad, el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha mantenido en las últimas horas contactos múltiples con las fuerzas independentistas y el Gobierno, para tratar de salvar in extremis los presupuestos generales del Estado, pero ha fracasado en sus gestiones.
Fuentes de la dirección de Podemos han confirmado, tal y como ha adelantado La Sexta, Iglesias ha hablado con el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y con representantes del PdeCat y de ERC para proponerles una mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya en la que estuvieran todos los grupos parlamentarios del Congreso.
Mesa en la que, a propuesta de Podemos, el PNV podría haber tenido un papel destacado, algo que el grupo vasco estaba dispuesto a estudiar según las fuentes consultadas por EFE.
No obstante, desde el Gobierno se ha rechazado la oferta de Pablo Iglesias y sus intentos de salvar in extremis las cuentas del Estado.
Una propuesta que, además, según las fuentes consultadas, tampoco aceptaba todo el independentismo.
