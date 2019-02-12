Público
Catalunya Pablo Iglesias fracasa en su intento 'in extremis' de salvar los Presupuestos

En las últimas horas, y pese a estar de baja de paternidad, el líder de Podemos ha hablado con el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y con representantes del PdeCat y de ERC para proponerles una mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya en la que estuvieran todos los grupos parlamentarios del Congreso. El Gobierno ha rechazado esta propuesta

Pablo Iglesias en el Congreso de los Diputados.- EFE

Pese a estar de baja por paternidad, el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha mantenido en las últimas horas contactos múltiples con las fuerzas independentistas y el Gobierno, para tratar de salvar in extremis los presupuestos generales del Estado, pero ha fracasado en sus gestiones.

Fuentes de la dirección de Podemos han confirmado, tal y como ha adelantado La Sexta, Iglesias ha hablado con el expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y con representantes del PdeCat y de ERC para proponerles una mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya en la que estuvieran todos los grupos parlamentarios del Congreso.

Mesa en la que, a propuesta de Podemos, el PNV podría haber tenido un papel destacado, algo que el grupo vasco estaba dispuesto a estudiar según las fuentes consultadas por EFE.

No obstante, desde el Gobierno se ha rechazado la oferta de Pablo Iglesias y sus intentos de salvar in extremis las cuentas del Estado.

Una propuesta que, además, según las fuentes consultadas, tampoco aceptaba todo el independentismo.

