Estás leyendo: El Parlament rechaza pedir a Torra que convoque elecciones de manera inmediata

Público
Público

Catalunya El Parlament rechaza pedir a Torra que convoque elecciones de manera inmediata

Se instaba al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a "convocar elecciones de manera inmediata" ante la inminente decisión del Tribunal Supremo, que puede confirmar su condena a año y medio de inhabilitación.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a la salida de la vista del Supremo que ha revisado su condena de inhabilitación por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central. EFE
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a la salida de la vista del Supremo que ha revisado su condena de inhabilitación por desobedecer a la Junta Electoral Central. EFE

madrid

efe

El Parlament ha rechazado este viernes varias resoluciones en las que se instaba al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a "convocar elecciones de manera inmediata" ante la inminente decisión del Tribunal Supremo, que puede confirmar su condena a año y medio de inhabilitación.

En la última jornada del debate de política general, el pleno del Parlament ha votado las resoluciones presentadas por el PSC, el PPC y los comunes -con el apoyo de Ciudadanos- en las que se instaba al president a convocar ya elecciones, un día después de que el propio Torra descartara hacerlo, tras asistir en el Supremo a la vista del recurso que presentó contra su inhabilitación.

ERC y la CUP han renunciado a apoyar las resoluciones de la oposición que reclamaban elecciones.

Pese a que ERC y la CUP han presionado en las últimas semanas a Torra para que pacte ya la respuesta a su posible inhabilitación e insisten, con diferentes acentos, en la necesidad de elecciones, ambas formaciones independentistas han renunciado a apoyar las resoluciones de la oposición que reclamaban elecciones.

La portavoz de ERC, Marta Vilalta, ha explicado previamente ante el pleno que el voto en contra de su grupo se debe a que sospecha que detrás de esas resoluciones hay una voluntad de la oposición de "desgastar" al Govern, aunque ha insistido a Torra en que hay que pactar una respuesta a su posible inhabilitación.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público