El PP ha presentado una denuncia ante la Fiscalía contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y funcionarios autonómicos y municipales por no atender la instrucción de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) para retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos.
La denuncia ha sido presentada este viernes por el secretario general del partido, Teodoro García Egea, por supuesto "delito de denegación de auxilio a requerimiento de la autoridad competente" y de "desobediencia" a sendos artículos del Código Penal, por lo que en el escrito se reclama las "acciones penales oportunas".
El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ya anunció hoy, en una intervención en Sevilla, que esta denuncia estaba preparada y es para "recurrir la negativa de Torra a quitar los lazos amarillos" y por no cumplir la exigencia de la Junta Electoral Central en este sentido.
La denuncia del PP se suma a la presentada por la líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, que este viernes ha asegurado ante la Fiscalía el "incumplimiento" del president de la resolución de la Junta, que le instaba a retirar lazos amarillos y esteladas de edificios públicos.
