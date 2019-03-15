Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya El PP presenta una denuncia ante la Fiscalía contra Torra por los lazos amarillos

La denuncia presentada este viernes por Teodoro García Egea, en la que acusa al president de "desobediencia", se suma a la de la líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente y el secretario general del PP, Pablo Casado y Teodoro García Egea (i), durante la Junta Directiva Nacional del partido celebrada este lunes en la sede de la calle Génova, en Madrid. EFE/Javier Lizón

El presidente y el secretario general del PP, Pablo Casado y Teodoro García Egea (i). EFE/Javier Lizón

El PP ha presentado una denuncia ante la Fiscalía contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y funcionarios autonómicos y municipales por no atender la instrucción de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) para retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos.

La denuncia ha sido presentada este viernes por el secretario general del partido, Teodoro García Egea, por supuesto "delito de denegación de auxilio a requerimiento de la autoridad competente" y de "desobediencia" a sendos artículos del Código Penal, por lo que en el escrito se reclama las "acciones penales oportunas".

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ya anunció hoy, en una intervención en Sevilla, que esta denuncia estaba preparada y es para "recurrir la negativa de Torra a quitar los lazos amarillos" y por no cumplir la exigencia de la Junta Electoral Central en este sentido.

La denuncia del PP se suma a la presentada por la líder de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, que este viernes ha asegurado ante la Fiscalía el "incumplimiento" del president de la resolución de la Junta, que le instaba a retirar lazos amarillos y esteladas de edificios públicos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad