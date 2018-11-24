Oriol Junqueras y el resto de políticos del procés podrían salir de la cárcel después de ser condenados —en el caso de serlo—. Aunque el indulto es una de las vías que más está sonando en los debates políticos, existe otra alternativa: el tercer grado.
Esta vía podría ser un camino mucho más eficaz y causaría menos polémica en la opinión publica que los indultos. Además, tal y como informa La Vanguardia, la vía del indulto se vería dentro de las filas independentistas como una forma de aceptar que junqueras y el resto de políticos cometieron un delito.
Sin embargo, la ley de los indultos de 1870 permite que sea otra persona no encausada quién reclama que se aplique el indulto y, además, permite que el procesado no tenga que arrepentirse para que se le conceda esta medida de gracia.
Una vez se presente la petición de indulto, el Tribunal que haya emitido la sentencia debe redactar un informe que se entregará al Ministerio de Justicia. La decisión final tendría que tomarla, si se diese el caso, el Consejo de ministros, pero la concesión formal corresponde al rey.
En cuanto al tercer grado, es una norma que se aplica a los internos que, en relación con sus circunstancias personales y penitenciarios, tengan la capacidad de vivir en un régimen de semilibertad, informa La Vanguardia. Por otro lado, el proceso para llegar al tercer grado se vería ralentizado, puesto que el Tribunal Supremo podría oponerse y ordenar que no se concediera hasta que se cumpla la mitad de la pena.
