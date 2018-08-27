El expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, ha asegurado este lunes en la ciudad belga de Waterloo que si el Gobierno de España finalmente paga la defensa jurídica de un ciudadano "particular" sentaría "un precedente gravísimo", en referencia al anuncio del Ejecutivo de que defenderá al juez del Tribunal Supremo que investiga el 'procés', Pablo Llarena, en relación con la demanda civil presentada en Bélgica por Puigdemont y los exconsejeros en ese país.

"Sentaría un precedente gravísimo que el Estado español pagase la defensa jurídica de un ciudadano español, sea juez o no, que tiene una demanda particular en otra jurisdicción" ha dicho el expresident catalán ante la prensa. "En una primera decisión que me pareció correcta, el Gobierno español se inhibía, como no puede ser de otra manera, de comprometer recursos públicos en la defensa de un particular", ha precisado.

Tras reunirse en un hotel de Waterloo con el actual presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, Puigdemont ha afirmado que "hay cierta confusión sobre si (el Gobierno) ha contratado o no un despacho de abogados (en Bélgica) para defender a Llarena", tras la publicación de un comunicado de prensa por parte de Moncloa que, en su opinión, "no es claro".

"Lo veremos el día 4 si es así o no", ha añadido el expresidente, fecha para la cual está previsto que el abogado de Llarena comparezca ante un juez de un tribunal de Bruselas tras la presentación de una demanda civil en Bélgica por parte de Puigdemont y de los exmiembros del gobierno catalán huídos de la Justicia española.