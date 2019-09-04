Público
Catalunya Puigdemont comparece ante las autoridades belgas en respuesta a la euroorden

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont se encuentra en dependencias judiciales de Bélgica a la espera de que la Justicia decida sobre su situación.

04/09/2019.- El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont durante una rueda de prensa en un hotel de Bruselas el pasado miércoles. EFE/EPA/Stephane Lecocq

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha comparecido de forma voluntaria a primera hora de este viernes ante las autoridades belgas en Bruselas acompañado de sus abogados en respuesta a la euroorden de detención y entrega cursada por el Tribunal Supremo (TS) el lunes.

Según ha informado la oficina del expresidente, Puigdemont se encuentra sobre las 9.00 horas en dependencias judiciales de Bélgica a la espera de que la Justicia decida sobre su situación.

La Fiscalía belga recibió el lunes la euroorden contra el expresidente catalán, que el juez instructor de la causa del proceso independentista, Pablo Llarena, ha decidido reactivar, han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Fiscalía.

Se trata de la tercera euroorden cursada por el Supremo, ante la que el expresidente "está siguiendo todos los pasos oficiales que acompañan este procedimiento", destaca su oficina en un comunicado.

El abogado de Puigdemont Paul Bekaert ya aseguró que el expresidente se presentaría ante la Justicia Belga cuando se le convocara y que colaboraría con las autoridades belgas en el proceso sobre la ejecución o no de euroorden.

