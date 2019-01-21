Público
Catalunya Puigdemont lleva al Constitucional la decisión de la Mesa del Parlament de retirarle el voto delegado

Fuentes de JxCat indican que este recurso no va contra ERC, sino que responde a una cuestión "técnica", pues es "imprescindible" para que Puigdemont pueda proseguir el recorrido legal contra Llarena en los tribunales internacionales.

Puigdemont y Torra, en Bruselas este lunes. EFE/Stephanie Lecocq

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont ha presentado un recurso de amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional para denunciar que la Mesa del Parlament, presidida por Roger Torrent, vulneró sus derechos cuando tomó la decisión de retirarle el voto delegado.

El recurso, que ha avanzado Eldiario.es y han confirmado a Efe fuentes de JxCat, fue registrado el pasado 9 de enero y se suma a un escrito anterior que el expresident catalán había hecho contra el auto del juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena por el que fue suspendido de sus funciones como diputado del Parlament.

Fuentes de JxCat han precisado que el nuevo recurso no es contra Roger Torrent, sino contra la decisión que adoptó la Mesa que él preside el pasado 9 de octubre, cuando acordó retirar a los diputados suspendidos por el juez Llarena la posibilidad de delegar el voto, lo que causó una crisis entre ERC y JxCat.

Las mismas fuentes han indicado, no obstante, que este recurso ante el TC no va contra ERC, sino que responde a una cuestión "técnica", pues es "imprescindible" para que Puigdemont pueda proseguir el recorrido legal contra Llarena en los tribunales internacionales.

En el escrito, Puigdemont defiende que la Mesa no tenía competencias para retirarle el voto delegado y alega que el pleno de la Cámara catalana había rechazado días antes la suspensión como diputado decretada por el Tribunal Supremo. Así, el expresident considera que la Mesa lesionó sus derechos al impedirle votar, pues cree que tenía el derecho de seguir haciéndolo de forma delegada, como hacía desde el principio de la legislatura tras huir de España.

