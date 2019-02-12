Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya Quim Torra: "El juicio es una farsa"

El presidente catalán pide al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que tenga "la valentía y el coraje que el momento exige y vuelva a la mesa de diálogo sobre Catalunya.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 4
Quim Torra abandona la sede del Tribunal Supremo. (ALEJANDRO GARCÍA | EFE)

Quim Torra abandona la sede del Tribunal Supremo en Madrid. (ALEJANDRO GARCÍA | EFE)

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha denunciado este martes que el juicio del 1-O representa "un acto de venganza" contra el pueblo de Catalunya y ha augurado que esta causa acabará en los tribunales europeos e internacionales. 

Tras finalizar la primera jornada del juicio del 1-O, que ha podido seguir desde el Tribunal Supremo, Torra se ha dirigido al Centro Cultural-Librería Blanquerna de Madrid para comparecer ante los medios. Allí ha leído un comunicado en el que ha exigido "el archivo de la causa" que ha comenzado a juzgarse en el Tribunal Supremo y la libertad inmediata de los 12 líderes independentistas.

En una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación, Torra ha solicitado además la colaboración de los observadores internacionales y de las organizaciones en defensa de los Derechos Humanos ante lo que considera un "juicio farsa".

"Esta causa acabará en los tribunales europeos e internacionales, y la ganaremos. Que lo tengan bien claro quienes en nombre de la unidad de España no pretenden hacer justicia sino convertirse en salvapatrias", ha afirmado en su comunicado, que ha leído en catalán, castellano e inglés.

"Hemos asistido a la primera jornada de un juicio que no debería de haberse producido. El hecho de ver a los consellers y a los líderes sociales sentados en un juzgado penal es un ataque a la democracia", ha añadido Torra 

Pide valentía a Sánchez

Torra, además, ha pedido este martes al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, que tenga "la valentía y el coraje que el momento exige" y "vuelva a la mesa de diálogo" sobre Catalunya.

En su comunicado inicial, que ha leído en catalán, castellano e inglés, Torra ha hecho un llamamiento a la comunidad internacional a facilitar el "diálogo" entre el gobierno catalán y el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad