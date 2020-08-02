Catalunya registra 1.444 casos más y ningún muerto en las últimas 24 horas

barcelonaActualizado:
Catalunya ha registrado hasta este domingo 99.425 casos confirmados acumulados de coronavirus, 1.444 más que en el recuento del sábado, informa la Conselleria de Salud a través de su página web.
La cifra de fallecidos totales se mantiene en 12.745, los mismos que los registrados el sábado: 6.991 en hospital o centro sociosanitario, 4.118 en residencia, 813 en domicilio y 823 que no son clasificables por falta de información.
En cuanto a los pacientes ingresados actualmente, la cifra se sitúa en 574, lo que supone un aumento de 40 respecto al sábado, cuando había 534. Un total de 100 pacientes se encuentran ingresados en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), dos más que en el balance anterior, cuando había 98.
Y la tasa del riesgo de rebrote también ha bajado: el sábado alcanzaba un nivel de 163,05, mientras que 24 horas después está en 161,90.
