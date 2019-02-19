Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya Sánchez escenifica la ruptura con el independentismo: "Ustedes no quieren resolver la crisis, quieren vivir de ella"

El portavoz de ERC en el Senado, Joaquim Ayats, acusa a Sánchez de hacer un "juego electoral" con la crisis catalana y el presidente del Gobierno le responde que los independentistas "vivían mejor con el PP en el Gobierno".

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Pedro Sánchez en el Senado

Imagen de archivo de Pedro Sánchez en el Senado / EFE

El Senado ha sido testigo del primer desencuentro público entre Pedro Sánchez y el independentismo tras el fracaso de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado en el Congreso y el adelanto electoral anunciado por Sánchez. El presidente ha protagonizado un duro cruce de reproches con el portavoz adjunto de ERC en el Senado, Joaquim Ayats, a cuenta de la ruptura de las negociaciones para resolver la crisis territorial en Catalunya.

Ayats ha acusado al Ejecutivo de hacer "un juego electoral" con las negociaciones y ha asegurado que Sánchez rompió las negociaciones por "miedo" a la ultraderecha y a los barones de su propio partido. "Ustedes nunca quisieron dialogar, ustedes no quieren resolver la crisis en Catalunya; quieren vivir de la crisis en Catalunya. Ustedes vivían mucho mejor con el Gobierno del PP", le ha espetado el presidente al senador de ERC.

((Habrá ampliación))

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad