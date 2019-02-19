El Senado ha sido testigo del primer desencuentro público entre Pedro Sánchez y el independentismo tras el fracaso de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado en el Congreso y el adelanto electoral anunciado por Sánchez. El presidente ha protagonizado un duro cruce de reproches con el portavoz adjunto de ERC en el Senado, Joaquim Ayats, a cuenta de la ruptura de las negociaciones para resolver la crisis territorial en Catalunya.
Ayats ha acusado al Ejecutivo de hacer "un juego electoral" con las negociaciones y ha asegurado que Sánchez rompió las negociaciones por "miedo" a la ultraderecha y a los barones de su propio partido. "Ustedes nunca quisieron dialogar, ustedes no quieren resolver la crisis en Catalunya; quieren vivir de la crisis en Catalunya. Ustedes vivían mucho mejor con el Gobierno del PP", le ha espetado el presidente al senador de ERC.
((Habrá ampliación))
