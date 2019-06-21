Público
Catalunya El Supremo rechaza poner en libertad a los presos independentistas mientras esperan una sentencia firme

Los magistrados de la Sala que juzgaron a los independentistas catalanes afirman en su auto la necesidad de salvaguardar "los fines del proceso". Añaden que esa necesidad de garantizar el proceso es la que les "confiere legitimidad constitucional a la restricción de libertad"

Juicio al procés. Europa Press

Un momento del juicio al procés ya concluido. (Europa Press)

El Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado poner en libertad provisional a los siete acusados del procés actualmente encarcelados —Joaquim Forn, Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Jordi Sánchez, Carmen Forcadell y Dolors Bassa— a la espera de que haya una sentencia firme. 

Los magistrados no aprecian razones sobrevenidas para levantar la medida cautelar una vez finalizado el juicio y también se amparan en su auto en la necesidad de salvaguardar "los fines del proceso", que está ya en el último tramo, justo en las fases de deliberaciones de los magistrados. 

El tribunal del "procés" indica que es esa necesidad de garantizar el proceso la que "confiere legitimidad constitucional a la restricción de libertad" de los procesados en un momento en el que no se ha "eliminado" ni el riesgo de fuga ni los otros presupuestos que hacen necesaria esta medida.

La resolución afecta a siete de los nueve acusados en prisión preventiva, dado que ni Oriol Junqueras ni Raül Romeva lo solicitaron al tribunal.

