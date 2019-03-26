El Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido a trámite la impugnación del Gobierno contra la creación en el Parlamento catalán de una comisión de investigación sobre la monarquía, lo que implica la inmediata suspensión cautelar de ese órgano.
El pleno del Constitucional ha aceptado estudiar esa impugnación promovida por el Ejecutivo al estimar que la cámara autonómica no tiene competencias para hacer esa investigación.
Dado que el Gobierno invocó el artículo 161.2 de la Constitución, la admisión a trámite por parte del TC conlleva la inmediata suspensión cautelar del acuerdo del Parlament por el que se creó esa comisión.
El pasado 7 de marzo el Parlament adoptó ese acuerdo con los votos favorables de JxCat, ERC, Comunes y la CUP y la oposición de PSC, PP y Ciudadanos.
La admisión a trámite por parte del TC conlleva la inmediata suspensión cautelar del acuerdo del Parlament
Su objetivo era investigar "las actividades irregulares o delictivas de personas vinculadas a la Familia Real española, incluidas las destinadas a forzar el traslado del domicilio social de bancos, grandes empresas y multinacionales fuera del territorio de Catalunya".
El Ejecutivo central impugnó tanto el objeto como el contenido de la resolución al considerar que son inconstitucionales, dado que no es su competencia investigar a una institución del Estado al margen del sistema institucional propio autonómico.
El Gobierno aprecia en su recurso que el Parlament invade la función jurisdiccional que la Constitución reserva a juzgados y tribunales y recuerda que el mismo texto determina la inviolabilidad y exención de responsabilidad del Rey durante todo el tiempo en que se ejerce la Jefatura del Estado y con efectos jurídicos permanentes.
