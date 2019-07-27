Público
Catalunya Toni Comín asegura que la sentencia del 'procés' "obligará" a la unidad de las fuerzas independentistas

"Es muy importante crear un marco de confianza y de diálogo que genere capacidad para consensuar", ha dicho el vicepresidente del Consell per la República tras una reunión con Quim Torra y Carles Puigdemont en Waterloo.  

Toni Comín durant l'entrevista amb 'Públic'. RON MORIA

El vicepresidente del Consell Per la República, Toni Comín, en una imagen de archivo. RON MORIA

El vicepresidente del Consell Per la República, Toni Comín, ha asegurado que la sentencia del procés "obliga" a las fuerzas independentistas a conformar una estrategia unitaria "a partir de octubre". 

"Es muy importante crear un marco de confianza y de diálogo que genere capacidad para consensuar", ha añadido en declaraciones a los medios de las que se hace eco La Vanguardia. Estas palabras han tenido lugar tras una reunión de su consejo de gobierno con el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y su predecesor, Carles Puigdemont, este viernes en Waterloo.

Sobre este encuentro, que Comín ha tildado de "muy satisfactorio", el vicepresidente ha dicho que ha servido, además de para "avanzar muchísimo", para "construir la unidad estratégica del independentismo": "Es evidente que el independentismo para avanzar seriamente necesita una estrategia unitaria", ha sentenciado.

El exconseller ha incidido en la "complejidad" a la hora de construir una estrategia común de las fuerzas secesionistas y ha defendido la función del Consell per la República, que, según él, cada vez "representa mejor la pluralidad del independentismo". 

