Catalunya Torra defiende votar en contra de la investidura de Sánchez si no acepta un referéndum

"Si continúa usted transitando este espacio que encalla, no tiene ningún sentido darle una vez más el apoyo para renovar la presidencia”, advierte el president de la Generalitat.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante la entrevista con Públic, en el Palau de la Generalitat. Joel Kashila

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, defiende votar en contra de la investidura del presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, si no acepta un referéndum “para dar la voz al pueblo de Catalunya”. Así lo ha expresado a través de una carta abierta dirigida a La Moncloa a través de La Vanguardia

En el texto, Torra pide retomar las negociaciones abogando al “respeto escrupuloso de los derechos humanos, civiles y sociales, incluido el derecho a la autodeterminación”. Una postura que no comparten todos los miembros de JxCat ya que hay un sector a favor de que Sánchez continúe siendo el presidente del Ejecutivo. 

"Si continúa usted transitando este espacio que encalla, enfanga y criminaliza la voluntad política y democrática de los catalanes, desde mi punto de vista y de acuerdo con mi conciencia, no tiene ningún sentido darle una vez más el apoyo para renovar la presidencia”, advierte el president de la Generalitat.

