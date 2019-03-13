Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Catalunya Torra mantiene el lazo amarillo en la Generalitat y presenta un recurso ante la JEC

El president Quim Torra ha anunciado este miércoles que no va a retirar el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Palau y ha enviado un escrito a la Junta Electoral Central protestando por que se exija su retirada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El nuevo presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, posa con un lazo amarillo en recuerdo de los politicos encarcelados. /EFE

Quim Torra posa con un lazo amarillo en recuerdo de los políticos encarcelados. /EFE

El Govern de la Generalitat ha difundido un escrito en el que afirma que no retirará la pancarta en favor de los presos independentistas y "exiliados" junto al símbolo del lazo amarillo. Una decisión se produce tras el requerimiento de la Junta Electoral Central que exigía a Quim Torra retirar los lazos amarillos y las esteladas en un “plazo máximo de 48 horas”.

El president, que ha interpuesto un recurso ante la decisión de la JEC, apela a la libertad de expresión y a la "dificultad legal" de cumplir el requerimiento. En la misma línea ha defendido que la estelada es símbolo de un anhelo de libertad y una reivindicación "democrática, legítima, legal y no violenta", y ha criticado que tener que retirarla sería una "ausencia de imparcialidad" por parte del Estado.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad