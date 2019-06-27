El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha procesado al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, por presunta desobediencia a la orden de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de retirar los lazos amarillos y las estelades de los edificios públicos durante la campaña electoral de las elecciones generales.
Según ha informado el TSJC en un comunicado, el magistrado instructor de la causa abierta por una querella de Fiscalía ha finalizado las diligencias y transforma el procedimiento de diligencias previas a procedimiento abreviado.
En un auto, el magistrado del TSJC Carlos Ramos, instructor de la causa abierta a Torra, da diez días a las partes para que soliciten la apertura del juicio oral formulando escrito de acusación o solicitando el archivo de la causa, tras concluir que existen indicios de que pudo cometer un delito de desobediencia o, alternativamente, de un delito de denegación de auxilio.
El magistrado de la Sala Civil y Penal ha desestimado también la petición anterior a este trámite de sobreseimiento presentada por el abogado del presidente de la Generalitat.
Torra declaró a mediados de mayo durante unos 45 minutos ante el TSJC por esta causa, donde fue acompañado de sus abogados Gonzalo Boye y Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas.
