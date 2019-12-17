Público
Catalunya Torra reprocha a Sánchez haberse enterado por un tuit de la reunión autonómica anual

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones ha anunciado en Twitter el objetivo de convocar "una Conferencia anual de presidentes de CC.AA. en el Senado", a lo que el presidente de la Generalitat ha respondido con un tajante: "Primera noticia".

El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, durante una sesión plenaria en el Parlament. / EP

Antes de las últimas elecciones, los problemas de comunicación entre Quim Torra y Pedro Sánchez giraban en torno a la negativa a descolgar el teléfono. Ahora, ya con ambos dispuestos a charlar, las complicaciones para alcanzar un mínimo entendimiento parecen no haber desaparecido. 

El presidente de la Generalitat ha asegurado este martes que el jefe del Gobierno en funciones no le ha dicho nada de la conferencia de presidentes autonómicos: "Primera noticia", ha expuesto. 

Sánchez y Torra han conversado finalmente este martes por teléfono durante unos 15 minutos, en tono cordial, y han convenido celebrar una reunión bilateral, aunque el líder socialista ha puntualizado que ésta tendrá lugar cuando se haya formado el Gobierno.

Además, Sánchez ha explicado en Twitter que, si forma Gobierno, convocará una Conferencia anual de presidentes de comunidades autónomas en el Senado. A este mismo mensaje ha respondido Torra a través de la misma red social para asegurar que, durante la llamada telefónica, no han abordado este asunto.

"Quizás es porque ya no me considera un presidente autonómico. Todo en orden", Quim Torra

"Primera noticia. En la conversación que hemos tenido, el presidente Sánchez no me ha comunicado nada de esto que han explicado minutos después". "Quizás es porque ya no me considera un presidente autonómico. Todo en orden", ha añadido el presidente catalán.

