El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha llamado de nuevo este domingo al jefe del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, pero no ha podido hablar con él porque desde Moncloa le han asegurado que estaba reunido.
Tras no conseguir hablar con Sánchez este pasado sábado y haberle enviado una carta, Torra, según han indicado a Efe fuentes de la Generalitat, ha llamado este domingo a Moncloa para intentarlo de nuevo.
Según las mismas fuentes, en Moncloa le han respondido que el presidente del Gobierno estaba reunido y que no se podía poner, pero que tratarían de realizar el contacto más adelante.
Se repite así la misma secuencia de este pasado sábado, cuando Sánchez y Torra no llegaron a hablar por teléfono pero Moncloa hizo saber, a través de la prensa, que no se produciría esa conversación hasta que el presidente catalán no condenase "rotundamente" la violencia.
Así, Torra respondió al silencio del presidente del Gobierno con una carta en la que rechazó que este le dé "lecciones".
"Usted no me tiene que dar lecciones a mí de condenar y luchar contra la violencia", dice en la misiva, en la que defiende que él y el movimiento independentista siempre han condenado todo tipo de violencia.
De lliçó, cap ni una. La meva resposta a la nova negativa de Pedro Sánchez a dialogar: pic.twitter.com/ft0uhdWntJ— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) October 19, 2019
También le reprochó no haber contestado su llamada telefónica de ese mismo sábado: "Usted se niega a hablar con el representante de los catalanes y, aún peor, se niega a establecer ningún tipo de diálogo".
