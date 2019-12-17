Tres magistrados del Tribunal Constitucional (TC) sostienen en un voto particular que el mantenimiento de la prisión preventiva del exvicepresidente del Govern Oriol Junqueras anuló sus derechos políticos y consideran que se debían haber evaluado otras medidas de control menos lesivas.
En su voto particular discrepante a la sentencia en la que el TC rechazó el amparo a Junqueras, Juan Antonio Xiol, María Luisa Balaguer y Fernando Valdés, del sector progresista, señalan que la decisión del juez Pablo Llarena de mantener en preventiva al líder de ERC vulneró su derecho a ejercer sus funciones representativas, en concreto el derecho de los ciudadanos a participar en los asuntos públicos a través de sus representantes.
"Puede decirse, pues, que el derecho de representación política del recurrente se veía anulado", sostienen los magistrados, para quienes "el derecho controvertido [...] afecta a la estructura del sistema democrático", y que creen que Llarena no ponderó suficientemente "la afectación del derecho de representación política".
En contra de sus nueve compañeros del pleno, los tres estiman que era "necesario" valorar "si era posible adoptar medidas alternativas que paliaran la restricción del ejercicio del derecho de representación política respetando el principio de proporcionalidad con respecto a la necesidad de salvaguardar los fines del proceso penal".
La sentencia, cuyo contenido íntegro ha sido dado a conocer este lunes, supuso por primera vez la ruptura la unanimidad de los doce magistrados del TC habían mantenido hasta el momento en los asuntos relacionados con el conflicto independentista.
A juicio de estos magistrados "era posible adoptar una decisión que, aun no enervando totalmente el riesgo que se intentaba controlar con el mantenimiento de la prisión provisional, fuera menos lesiva para los intereses constitucionales vinculados al derecho de representación política del recurrente". Al optarse por no aplicar estas medidas, su derecho "se veía anulado", añaden.
