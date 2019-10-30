El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha admitido a trámite el recurso presentado por el Gobierno contra el Plan Estratégico de Acción Exterior y de Relaciones con la Unión Europea de la Generalitat de Catalunya, lo que supone su suspensión cautelar por al menos cinco meses en cumplimiento del artículo 161.2 de la Constitución, han señalado a Europa Press fuentes del tribunal de garantías.
El conflicto positivo de competencia planteado por el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez se planteó el pasado día 18 de octubre tras negarse el Ejecutivo de Quim Torra a cambiar el contenido, como le ha había pedido el Gobierno para evitar tener que acudir a los tribunales.
La providencia dictada este miércoles por el Tribunal Constitucional ordena concretamente la suspensión de la vigencia y aplicación del Acuerdo Gov/90/2019, de 25 de junio, por el que se aprobó el citado plan de acción exterior de relaciones con la Unión Europea 2019-2022.

