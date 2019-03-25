Nuevo capítulo en la judicialización del conflicto político catalán. El fiscal jefe del Tribunal de Cuentas, Miguel Ángel Torres, ha enviado a la Fiscalía General del Estado un informe en el que solicita que se investiguen las posibles responsabilidades penales y contables de los dirigentes de la Generalitat por el uso de fondos públicos "en la ejecución de las políticas de acción exterior" a favor del procés entre 2011 y 2017.
Según avanza El País, que ha tenido acceso al informe, Torres considera que estarían bajo sospecha el uso de 7,3 millones de euros. El documento se votará el jueves en el pleno del Tribunal de Cuentas.
El documento detalla decenas de partidas dedicadas a viajes, actividades, contactos, contratos, ayudas, subvenciones, aportaciones, pagos y asesoramientos del presidente catalán, sus consellers y organismos como el Diplocat presuntamente en apoyo del objetivo del procés soberanista, siempre según la versión del Tribunal de Cuentas.
Entre otras cuestiones, el informe señala la existencia de 45 viajes al exterior durante las presidencias de Artur Mas y Carles Puigdemont, que según su interpretación no servirían para la proyección exterior de Catalunya, sino únicamente del procés.
