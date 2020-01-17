Público
Público

Catalunya El TSJC anula el decreto de la Generalitat sobre las 'embajadas' catalanas el mismo día que Exteriores acepta que se reabran

El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez cree que los nuevos decretos del Govern catalán se ajustan a la ley tras haber incorporado las modificaciones y aclaraciones solicitadas por Exteriores. La decisión del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña se refiere a un decreto del Govern de junio de 2018.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra (c), acompañado del vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès (i), y de la consellera de la Presidencia, Meritxell Budo. (TONI ALBIR | EFE)

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra (c), acompañado del vicepresidente, Pere Aragonès (i), y de la consellera de la Presidencia, Meritxell Budo. (TONI ALBIR | EFE)

El mismo día que el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ha dado el visto bueno a la apertura de delegaciones catalanas en Argentina, México y Túnez, ya que no tiene "ninguna objeción" al respecto, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha anulado el decreto que aprobó el Govern para reabrir las delegaciones de la Generalitat en Reino Unido, Alemania, Estados Unidos, Italia, Suiza y Francia en junio de 2018, tras la aplicación del artículo 155.

En una sentencia, que no es firme, el alto tribunal catalán ha acordado estimar el recurso contencioso que el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores presentó contra el decreto del Govern que restablecía las delegaciones catalanas citadas y condena a la Generalitat a pagar las costas del proceso judicial, hasta un límite de 2.000 euros.

Los decretos que han sido aprobados ahora para abrir delegaciones en Argentina, México y Túnez habían sido impugnados el pasado julio por el entonces ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell. 

De hecho la apertura de estas tres delegaciones de la Generalitat en el exterior había sido suspendida por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) el pasado noviembre a petición del Gobierno, que impugnó los decretos por considerar que su objetivo auténtico era promover fuera de España las tesis del independentismo catalán.

Pese a considerarlo como el "peor ataque que se ha producido contra el autogobierno de Catalunya desde la aplicación del 155", la Generalitat optó por redactar de nuevo los decretos, incorporando las sugerencias realizadas por el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores para garantizar que dichas oficinas suponían unas "interferencias en la política exterior del Estado" español.

Ahora, el Govern ha aprobado nuevos decretos leyes reguladores de las delegaciones exteriores en Argentina, México y Túnez en los que se han "actualizado las funciones de cada delegación" y se "consolida" de esta forma su "red de representación en el exterior", explicó. La decisión de la Generalitat de derogar los decretos de creación de estas tres delegaciones para redactarlos de nuevo, incorporando las modificaciones y aclaraciones solicitadas por Exteriores, ha dejado sin objeto el recurso que planteó el Gobierno, han precisado fuentes de Moncloa.

No obstante, el Gobierno recuerda que puede volver a pedir judicialmente el cierre de las delegaciones si considera que su actividad "vulnera la legalidad o son contrarias a los intereses de España", han informado fuentes de Asuntos Exteriores.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad