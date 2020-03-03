barcelona
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha citado el 25 de marzo como investigado al conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, por haber nombrado como asesor a un sargento de los Mossos d'Esquadra para que supuestamente siguiera haciendo de escolta al expresidente Carles Puigdemont tras su huida.
En un auto, la magistrada Mercedes Armas cita a Buch como imputado por los delitos de prevaricación y malversación, a raíz de la querella interpuesta por la Fiscalía Superior de Cataluña, que acusa al conseller de desviar 52.712 euros por la remuneración que el sargento de los mossos, Lluís E., percibió mientras ejerció de asesor, entre julio de 2018 y marzo de 2019.
La juez también ha citado como investigado al sargento Lluís E., contra quien también se dirigía la querella de la Fiscalía, en este caso para el día siguiente, 26 de marzo.
