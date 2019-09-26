La Sección Quinta de la Sala contenciosa administrativa del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha desestimado el recurso interpuesto por la Generalitat y ha reiterado la orden de retirar la pancarta por la libertad de los presos y con el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Palau, ha informado este jueves el tribunal catalán.
El gabinete jurídico de la Generalitat presentó este miércoles un recurso de reposición contra el auto judicial que ordenaba a Torra retirar la pancarta con el lazo amarillo del Palau de la Generalitat, y pidió al tribunal que suspendiera esta orden.
Este mismo miércoles, Quim Torra mantuvo, después de las 18.10 horas, la pancarta colgada de la fachada del Palau, incumpliendo así el plazo que le dio el TSJC para retirarla.
(Habrá ampliación)
