Catalunya El TSJC rechaza el recurso de Torra y mantiene la orden de retirar la pancarta de apoyo a los políticos presos 

El presidente de la Generalitat mantiene la pancarta en la fachada del Palau, incumpliendo así el plazo que le dio el TSJC para retirarla.

25/09/2019.- El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en el Parlament. / EFE - TONI ALBIR

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en el Parlament. / EFE - TONI ALBIR

La Sección Quinta de la Sala contenciosa administrativa del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha desestimado el recurso interpuesto por la Generalitat y ha reiterado la orden de retirar la pancarta por la libertad de los presos y con el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Palau, ha informado este jueves el tribunal catalán.

El gabinete jurídico de la Generalitat presentó este miércoles un recurso de reposición contra el auto judicial que ordenaba a Torra retirar la pancarta con el lazo amarillo del Palau de la Generalitat, y pidió al tribunal que suspendiera esta orden.

Este mismo miércoles, Quim Torra mantuvo, después de las 18.10 horas, la pancarta colgada de la fachada del Palau, incumpliendo así el plazo que le dio el TSJC para retirarla.

