El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha acordado dejar en suspenso la apertura de las nuevas delegaciones de la Generalitat en Argentina, México y Túnez que el Gobierno impugnó al entender que su fin era promover las tesis del independentismo.
En un auto, la sala de lo contencioso del alto tribunal catalán estima la petición del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores para suspender cautelarmente los decretos en los que la Generalitat aprobó la creación de esas tres nuevas delegaciones, cuyos representantes fueron nombrados por el Govern el mes pasado pese a estar impugnadas.
La sala razona que la puesta en marcha de esas nuevas delegaciones puede provocar "interferencias en la política exterior del Estado, perturbando su contenido, y confusión en terceros estados y organizaciones".
