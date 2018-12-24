Los presos independentistas Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn y Jordi Sànchez han sido trasladados este lunes a la cárcel de Lledoners desde el módulo penitenciario del Hospital de Terrassa (Barcelona), tras haber realizado una huelga de hambre durante 20 y 17 días.
En un apunte en Twitter recogido por Europa Press, los cuatro políticos presos han anunciado su vuelta al centro penitenciario y han asegurado estar "más recuperados".
"Hemos recibido una atención extraordinaria", han informado los cuatro, que también han agradecido el trato excelente al personal médico, de enfermería y de servicio.
Los presos fueron trasladados la semana pasada a la Unitat Hospitalària Penitenciària de Terrassa (Barcelona) para volver a ingerir alimentos bajo control médico tras dejar su huelga de hambre.
Este traslado fue una medida prevista por el protocolo de huelgas de hambre, "si los facultativos lo consideran necesario", informaron Servicios Penitenciarios a Europa Press.
