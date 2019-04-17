Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que desde 2050 "el 50% de la población vaya a ser musulmana" en Francia, como ha afirmado Santiago Abascal

El dato que aporta el líder de Vox sobre el número de musulmanes en Francia en 2050 está muy lejos de la previsión real para ese año, que podría alcanzar como máximo el 18%.

15/04/2010 - El candidato de Vox a la presidencia del Gobierno, Santiago Abascal, durante el mitin ofrecido este lunes en Valladolid | EFE/ Nacho Gallego

Esta es la mentira

El presidente de Vox y candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno, Santiago Abascal, mostró el lunes en Espejo Público su preocupación por la "invasión" musulmana que a su juicio vive España y Europa, tan citada tanto por él como por su número dos, Javier Ortega Smith, durante la campaña electoral, y aludió a un dato: "No queremos que nos ocurra como le va a ocurrir a Francia a partir del año 2050, cuando el 50% de la población va a ser musulmana".

Esta es la verdad

El dato de Abascal es muy desproporcionado. Un estudio del Pew Research Center estadounidense sobre el aumento de la población musulmana en Europa, señala que el país del Continente para el que se prevé una mayor tasa es Suecia, que podría alcanzar en 2050 un 30,6% de población musulmana, aún así muy lejos de lo que prevé Abascal para Francia.

Para el país galo, el estudio contempla entre un 12,7% y el 18% de población musulmana dentro de 31 años. Nada que ver con lo que dice el líder de Vox. España podría superar entonces el 7% y Alemania y Austria sobrepasar el 19%. Serían los siguientes países con mayor número de mulsulmanes tras Suecia, con ese 30,6%.

