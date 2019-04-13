Esta es la mentira
Preguntado en plena calle, el número dos de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, pretende desvelar de dónde proceden los votantes que van a apostar por su partido en las próximas elecciones generales. "Según las últimas encuestas, un 60 por ciento de los votos provenía de votantes de la izquierda, o sea, de Podemos y del PSOE; un 30 por ciento de nuestros votos provenía, y esto es muy importante, de gente que votaba por primera vez y de la abstención; luego ya viene un 20 por ciento de Ciudadanos y un 40 por ciento del Partido Popular”.
Sumando los porcentajes que menciona este dirigente de la formación de ultraderecha (60 + 30 + 20 + 40) consigue un resultado que se sale de la tabla, ya que acumula un 150 por ciento del total de votos.
Esta es la verdad
Lo único oficial, hasta el momento, es que el Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) de enero preveía un notable aumento en los votos hacia la formación ultra, distribuyendo su origen de la siguiente manera:
Los votantes del PP serían los que mayoritariamente pasarían a votar a Vox (28,02%), seguidos de los de Ciudadanos (20,25%); los de otros partidos sin representación parlamentaria supondrían el 16,97% y los que no votaron en las anteriores elecciones, por abstención o por ser aún menores de edad, serían el 13,7%.
Llama la atención, eso sí, que un 11,25% de los votantes de la formación de extrema derecha provengan de Podemos y sólo un 1,92% de los nuevos votantes de Vox serían exvotantes del PSOE.
