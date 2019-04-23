Esta es la mentira
Pablo Casado ha dicho durante el debate electoral en TVE que "con el actual Gobierno se pierden 6.800 puestos de trabajo al día".
Casado ha utilizado datos del peor mes del año, enero, y ha omitido las cifras del último mes registrado, marzo, durante el cual se han creado 5.700 puestos de trabajo diarios. Lo cierto es que el paro ha bajado durante el mes de enero en 34.000 personas y la afiliación a la Seguridad Social se ha incrementado en 155.000.
