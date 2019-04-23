Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que "con el actual Gobierno" se pierdan "6.800 puestos de trabajo al día", como ha indicado Casado

El candidato del PP vuelve a falsear las cifras de desempleo al citar números de enero en lugar de los de marzo, que son los últimos registrados

El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por el Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

Esta es la mentira

Pablo Casado ha dicho durante el debate electoral en TVE que "con el actual Gobierno se pierden 6.800 puestos de trabajo al día".

Casado ha utilizado datos del peor mes del año, enero, y ha omitido las cifras del último mes registrado, marzo, durante el cual se han creado 5.700 puestos de trabajo diarios. Lo cierto es que el paro ha bajado durante el mes de enero en 34.000 personas y la afiliación a la Seguridad Social se ha incrementado en 155.000.

