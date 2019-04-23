Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira lo que ha afirmado Rivera en el debate sobre Rosa María Mateo y RTVE

El líder de Ciudadanos ha asegurado al inicio del debate electoral a cuatro que la periodista fue "elegida a dedo".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, atiende a los medios de comunicación a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, atiende a los medios de comunicación a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

Esta es la mentira

Albert Rivera ha comenzado eldebate electoral de este lunes diciendo que la administradora de RTVE Rosa María Mateo fue "elegida a dedo" como presidenta de la corporación pública.

Esta es la mentira

Rosa María Mateo es administradora única de RTVE desde el 27 de julio de 2018. Entonces fue nombrada "administradora provisional única" para la Corporación RTVE por mayoría absoluta en el Congreso.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad