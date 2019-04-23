Publicidad
Esta es la mentira
Albert Rivera ha comenzado eldebate electoral de este lunes diciendo que la administradora de RTVE Rosa María Mateo fue "elegida a dedo" como presidenta de la corporación pública.
Esta es la mentira
Rosa María Mateo es administradora única de RTVE desde el 27 de julio de 2018. Entonces fue nombrada "administradora provisional única" para la Corporación RTVE por mayoría absoluta en el Congreso.
