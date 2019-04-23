Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que la construcción haya caído con Sánchez “un 25%”, como ha afirmado Casado en el debate

El candidato del PP malinterpreta los datos sobre la evolución del sector para atacar  al Gobierno socialista 

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado a su llegada a las instalaciones de Atresmedia para participar en el segundo debate electoral a cuatro. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Esta es la mentira

El candidato del PP, Pablo Casado, ha señalado durante el debate que “la construcción ha caído un 25% durante los diez meses de Pedro Sánchez en el Gobierno.

Esta es la verdad

La construcción no ha caído en España con Sánchez. De hecho, ha crecido durante los últimos dos trimestres de 2018 respecto a los niveles que había un año antes. Casado vuelve a malinterpretar la tasa de variación intertrimestral del PIB, que sí se incrementó con respecto a los trimestres anteriores. Pero en ningún caso la construcción desciende un 25%.

