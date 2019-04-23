Esta es la mentira
El candidato del PP, Pablo Casado, ha señalado durante el debate que “la construcción ha caído un 25% durante los diez meses de Pedro Sánchez en el Gobierno.
Esta es la verdad
La construcción no ha caído en España con Sánchez. De hecho, ha crecido durante los últimos dos trimestres de 2018 respecto a los niveles que había un año antes. Casado vuelve a malinterpretar la tasa de variación intertrimestral del PIB, que sí se incrementó con respecto a los trimestres anteriores. Pero en ningún caso la construcción desciende un 25%.
