Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que Cs sea el único partido que ha desvelado sus planes de pacto de Gobierno, como ha dicho Rivera en el debate

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, a su llegada a las instalaciones de Atresmedia para participar en el segundo debate electoral a cuatro. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Esta es la mentira

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha afirmado al comienzo del debate en Atresmedia que es "el único candidato que está diciendo claramente quién está en su preferencia de gobierno”.

Esta es la verdad

Es cierto que Rivera ha dejado claras sus preferencias, mientras que no ha sido así por Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado. Pero Pablo Iglesias si ha venido diciendo claramente cuáles son sus opciones para un pacto. El candidato de Unidas Podemos ha manifestado en numerosas ocasiones durante la campaña, así como en el debate de Atresmedia que estaría de acuerdo en formar gobierno con el PSOE de Pedro Sánchez.

