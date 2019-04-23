Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira lo que ha dicho Iglesias sobre las pensiones y el Pacto de Toledo

El candidato de Unidas Podemos ha olvidado que el PSOE quiso revisar el sistema para actualizar las pensiones y no pudo hacerlo.

El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, atiende a los medios de comunicación a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

Esta es la mentira

Pablo Iglesias ha señalado que "ninguna formación política en el Pacto de Toledo quería actualizar las pensiones por ley con el IPC", y se equivoca.

Esta es la verdad

El PSOE quiso actualizar las pensiones conforme a la inflación y así lo señaló y lo intentó, aunque no llegó a hacerlo porque esperó un que hubiera un acuerdo en el seno del Pacto de Toledo. Luego, éste no se produjo, en gran medida, porque Podemos no aceptó el consenso parcial que habían logrado otros grupos. Fue el partido de Iglesias quien puso impedimentos, no los socialistas.

