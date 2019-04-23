Esta es la mentira
Pablo Iglesias ha señalado que "ninguna formación política en el Pacto de Toledo quería actualizar las pensiones por ley con el IPC", y se equivoca.
Esta es la verdad
El PSOE quiso actualizar las pensiones conforme a la inflación y así lo señaló y lo intentó, aunque no llegó a hacerlo porque esperó un que hubiera un acuerdo en el seno del Pacto de Toledo. Luego, éste no se produjo, en gran medida, porque Podemos no aceptó el consenso parcial que habían logrado otros grupos. Fue el partido de Iglesias quien puso impedimentos, no los socialistas.
