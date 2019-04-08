Público
Caza Mentiras Electoral Es mentira que en España se pueda abortar hasta la semana 22 de gestación, como asegura Casado

El candidato del Partido Popular asegura en una entrevista que en España se puede abortar libremente hasta la semana 22, pero la norma actual considera el aborto libre únicamente hasta la semana 14.

Pancarta de una marcha contra la reforma de la ley del aborto del PP. EFE/Archivo

Esta es la mentira

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha asegurado en entrevista con la agencia EFE que en España "hay barra libre para abortar" hasta la semana 22 de gestación.

Esta es la verdad

La norma actual considera el aborto libre únicamente hasta la semana 14 del embarazo. Desde entonces, por causas médicas "excepcionalmente" se podrán practicar abortos hasta la semana 22 siempre que exista "grave riesgo para la vida o la salud de la embaraza", cuando se aprecien "anomalías fetales incompatibles con la vida", "una enfermedad extremadamente grave e incurable"o "riesgo de "graves anomalías". Todas esas circunstancias deben ser acreditadas con informes médicos de un profesional o varios según los casos, distintos de quien practique el aborto.

#Cazamentiras electoral

Participa en el #CazaMentirasElectoral de Público, enviándonos mensajes en Twitter o por correo electrónico a cazamentiras@publico.es con lo que consideres que es una mentira de campaña de alguno de nuestros políticos y coméntanos por qué crees que es mentira y cuál crees que debería ser la verdad.

Realizaremos las verificaciones correspondientes y lo publicaremos en nuestro diario. Además, haremos un seguimiento periódico de cuáles son los partidos que intentan engañar más a la ciudadanía durante la campaña electoral. Contamos contigo para conocer la verdad. ¿Te animas?

