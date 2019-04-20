Casado miente al decir que la inversión extranjera ha disminuido con Pedro Sánchez en el Gobierno. Pablo Casado aporta cifras que difieren rotundamente con respecto a las que maneja UNCTAD, el organismo de Naciones Unidas, que coloca a España como sexto país con mayor inversión extranjera.

Esta es la mentira



El candidato del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha asegurado que en el tiempo que Pedro Sánchez lleva al frente del Gobierno, desde el 2 de junio de 2018, “la inversión extranjera ha caído un tercio, más de trece mil millones de euros”.

Esta es la verdad



La inversión extranjera en España no solo no ha disminuido, sino que no ha dejado de crecer desde 2017, también con Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno.

La inversión extranjera directa en nuestro país ha pasado de 6.700 millones de euros en 2017 a 38,200 millones al finalizar 2018. Los datos que menciona Casado no se corresponden con los que maneja el organismo UNCTAD, de Naciones Unidas, que afirma que España fue el sexto receptor mundial de inversión extranjera en 2018, solo por detrás Estados Unidos, China, el Reino Unido, Hong Kong y Singapur.