Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que "la inversión en Metro ha bajado durante todos estos años", como afirma Rocío Monasterio

Las inversiones de Metro de Madrid aumentaron de 2012 a 2017, el último año con datos actualizados.

19/05/2019 - La candidata de Vox a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, posa momentos antes de participar en el debate televisivo celebrado en Telemadrid | EFE/ Juanjo Martín

Rocío Monasterio posa antes de participar en el debate televisivo celebrado en Telemadrid | EFE/ Juanjo Martín

Esta es la mentira

La candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha intervenido en el debate de candidatos de Telemadrid, donde ha señalado que "la inversión en Metro ha bajado durante todos estos años".

Esta es la verdad

Aunque Monasterio menciona "todos estos años", sin aclarar a cuáles se refiere, las cuentas anuales de Metro de Madrid, que dispone de datos actualizados hasta 2017, dicen que en los últimos cinco años computados, de 2012 a 2017, las inversiones llevadas a cabo por Metro de Madrid siempre aumentaron. Por lo tanto, la candidata de Vox miente al decir que "ha bajado durante todos estos años".

