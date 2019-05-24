Esta es la mentira
La candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha intervenido en el debate de candidatos de Telemadrid, donde ha señalado que "la inversión en Metro ha bajado durante todos estos años".
Esta es la verdad
Aunque Monasterio menciona "todos estos años", sin aclarar a cuáles se refiere, las cuentas anuales de Metro de Madrid, que dispone de datos actualizados hasta 2017, dicen que en los últimos cinco años computados, de 2012 a 2017, las inversiones llevadas a cabo por Metro de Madrid siempre aumentaron. Por lo tanto, la candidata de Vox miente al decir que "ha bajado durante todos estos años".
