Esta es la mentira
El candidato de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha querido explicar las medidas que su partido propone para fomentar "el problema" de la baja natalidad en España: "Si no crece la natalidad, que es la más baja de Europa, no podremos pagar las pensiones".
Esta es la verdad
Eurostat contradice el dato de Rivera. Sus cifras suelen situar a España entre cuarta y el sexta por la cola, registrando en 2017, 91.265 nacimientos, 8,4 por cada mil habitantes.
Hace unos días, la organización Save the Children aseguraba que los bajos índices de natalidad en toda Europa se debían principalmente a los problemas económicos de las familias, llegando a asegurar que "tener dos hijos es asumir riesgo de pobreza".
La tasa de natalidad en España está por debajo de la media europea, sí. La media de hijos por mujer en la UE es de 1,59, mientras que la media española es de 1,31. Pero los últimos datos de Eurostat sitúan con una natalidad más baja que la de España a Malta, Bosnia, Grecia, Portugal e Italia.
