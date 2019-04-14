Esta es la mentira
El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, se refirió en su cuenta de Twitter a la, a su juicio, imposibilidad de ser atendido en un centro de salud de una comunidad distinta a la propia. "Que vayas a un centro de salud -en otra comunidad autónoma- y que te digan que no te pueden atender porque eres un desplazado".
Esta es la verdad
Es falso que no te atiendan en otras comunidades autónomas ya que, por ejemplo, estando registrado en el Sistema Nacional de Salud en la Comunidad de Madrid puedes ser atendido en Catalunya o Canarias, sin ningún inconveniente.
En la Ley de cohesión y calidad del Sistema Nacional de Salud, en su artículo 4 sobre los Derechos de los ciudadanos en el conjunto del SNS se refleja que “los ciudadanos tendrán los siguientes derechos en el conjunto del Sistema”, entre los que figura el “derecho a recibir, por parte del servicio de salud de la comunidad autónoma en la que se encuentre desplazado, la asistencia sanitaria del catálogo de prestaciones del Sistema Nacional de Salud que pudiera requerir, en las “mismas condiciones e idénticas garantías que los ciudadanos residentes en esa comunidad autónoma”.
Cualquier español o extranjero inscrito en el Sistema Nacional de Salud de la Comunidad que sea debe ser atendido en una región distinta en igualdad de condiciones que un ciudadano que se encuentre en su propia Comunidad.
