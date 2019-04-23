Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que Sánchez y Junqueras hayan pactado indultos a cambio de apoyo

El candidato popular ha mencionado durante el debate que el Gobierno de Sánchez y el ahora preso líder de ERC se han puesto de acuerdo para alcanzar esos objetivos.

El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por el Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, atiende a los medios de comunicación a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

Esta es la mentira

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, ha mencionado durante el primer debate electoral de esta semana, en TVE, que "Sánchez y Junqueras han negociado apoyos a cambio de insultos", una relación que lleva mencionando durante toda la campaña electoral de diferentes maneras.

Esta es la verdad

Pedro Sánchez ha señalado en varias ocasiones que "no va a haber insultos", como tampoco habrá, según el presidente del Gobierno, ni referéndum, ni independencia, ni república. Por su parte, ERC, se mantiene en su postura de que nunca aceptaría indultos porque sería reconocer que sus militantes presos han cometido algún delito, algo que no consideran.

