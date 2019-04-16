Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

CAZA MENTIRAS ELECTORAL Es mentira que Pedro Sánchez sea el único presidente del Gobierno que se haya negado a un cara a cara, como dice Javier Maroto

En el año 2000, Aznar se negó a debatir con Almunia y tampoco hubo debate a dos cuatro años después entre Rajoy y Zapatero, aunque entonces ninguno era presidente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy, y el líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno para las elecciones generales del 20-D, se saludan en presencia del presidente de la Academia de Televisión y moderador del debate, Ma

El entonces presidente del Ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy, y el líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, participaron en un debate cara a cara en la Academia de Televisión, moderado por Manuel Campo Vidal. EFE/Juanjo Martín

Esta es la mentira

El vicesecretario de organización del Partido Popular, Javier Maroto, ha señalado este domingo en una entrevista para ABC que el candidato del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez "no se atreve con un cara a cara por primera vez en democracia". Lo ha dicho ya varias veces durante la campaña electoral, al igual que su jefe, el líder popular, Pablo Casado. Pero no es cierto.

Esta es la verdad

Es falso que Pedro Sánchez sea el primer presidente del Gobierno que dice no a un cara a cara con el líder de la oposición. El primer presidente que se negó a un cara a cara con el principal candidato de la oposición fue Jose Maria Aznar en el año 2000. Aznar no quiso debatir entonces con el candidato del PSOE, que era Joaquín Almunia, y tampoco hubo debate a dos bandas en el año 2004 entre Rajoy y Zapatero, aunque entonces ninguno de los dos candidatos era presidente. En esos momentos fue Mariano Rajoy quien rechazó debatir con Zapatero.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad