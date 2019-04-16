Esta es la mentira
El vicesecretario de organización del Partido Popular, Javier Maroto, ha señalado este domingo en una entrevista para ABC que el candidato del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez "no se atreve con un cara a cara por primera vez en democracia". Lo ha dicho ya varias veces durante la campaña electoral, al igual que su jefe, el líder popular, Pablo Casado. Pero no es cierto.
Esta es la verdad
Es falso que Pedro Sánchez sea el primer presidente del Gobierno que dice no a un cara a cara con el líder de la oposición. El primer presidente que se negó a un cara a cara con el principal candidato de la oposición fue Jose Maria Aznar en el año 2000. Aznar no quiso debatir entonces con el candidato del PSOE, que era Joaquín Almunia, y tampoco hubo debate a dos bandas en el año 2004 entre Rajoy y Zapatero, aunque entonces ninguno de los dos candidatos era presidente. En esos momentos fue Mariano Rajoy quien rechazó debatir con Zapatero.
