Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que el PP creara con Aznar más de '5 millones de empleos' y con Rajoy más de '3 millones de empleos', como asegura Casado

El candidato conservador asegura que durante los gobiernos de Aznar y Rajoy se crearon en España más de ocho millones de puestos de trabajo pero las cifras oficiales que maneja la Seguridad Social apenas superan los 6,2 millones de empleos.

El nuevo subsidio para parados mayores de 52 años ya ha entrado en vigor./ EFE

Es mentira que el PP creara con Aznar más de '5 millones de empleos' y con Rajoy más de '3 millones ', como dice Casado.

Esta es la mentira

El candidato del PP reincide en una mentira: “Cuando Aznar gobernaba se crearon en España cinco millones de empleos” y bajo el Gobierno de Rajoy, otros “tres millones”. Ambos datos son falsos, como lo es también el dato de la suma que aporta el político, que asegura que entre ambos periodos se consiguieron ocho millones de nuevos empleos.

Esta es la verdad

Revisando los datos de afiliación a la Seguridad Social durante los gobiernos de José María Aznar, desde 1996 a 2004, la afiliación aumentó en 4.489.107 personas, mientras que con Mariano Rajoy, de 2011 a 2018, se incrementó en 1.721.151.

Ninguno de los dos datos de forma independiente coincide con lo que afirma Casado, que, por otra parte, no tiene en cuenta además los datos de desempleo y destrucción de empleo durante esos periodos.

Esa suma de ocho millones de nuevos empleos que menciona el líder conservador es falsa y fueron algo más de 6,2 millones los nuevos afiliados a la Seguridad Social que se produjeron en esos períodos. Desde luego, si se crearon los puestos de trabajo que asegura Casado, estos no se reflejaron en la Seguridad Social.

