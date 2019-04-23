Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que el PP haya creado "más de seis millones y medio de empleos" cuando ha gobernado

El líder del PP volvió a mentir en el primer debate electoral previo a las elecciones del 28 de abril.

Pablo Casado (PP) interpela a Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) durante el debate electoral en TVE. REUTERS

Esta es la mentira

Pablo Casado señaló durante el debate electoral en TVE que el PP "ha creado más de seis millones y medio de empleos" cuando ha gobernado, como ya apuntamos en este Cazamentiras electoral.

Esta es la verdad

Los datos de la Seguridad Social dejan patente que el número de afiliados creció en 4.489.107 personas, de 1996 a 2004, y con Mariano Rajoy, de 2011 a 2018, aumentó en 1.721.151. Son 6.210.258 nuevos afiliados, pero no más de seis millones y medio, como ha afirmado Casado.

