Esta es la mentira
Pablo Casado señaló durante el debate electoral en TVE que el PP "ha creado más de seis millones y medio de empleos" cuando ha gobernado, como ya apuntamos en este Cazamentiras electoral.
Esta es la verdad
Los datos de la Seguridad Social dejan patente que el número de afiliados creció en 4.489.107 personas, de 1996 a 2004, y con Mariano Rajoy, de 2011 a 2018, aumentó en 1.721.151. Son 6.210.258 nuevos afiliados, pero no más de seis millones y medio, como ha afirmado Casado.
