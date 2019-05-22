Esta es la mentira
La candidata del Partido Popular a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha señalado en el debate de candidatos de Telemadrid que el socialista Ángel Gabilondo "decía que el presupuesto de la comunidad era de 22.000 millones de euros, cuando son 20.000".
Esta es la verdad
Isabel Díaz Ayuso se lía con facilidad, también con las cifras. No son "20.000" y tampoco "22.000", pero se aproxima más esta cifra.
En los Presupuestos Generales, que figuran en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid, figuran 22.776 millones de euros. Así que sí, Ángel Gabilondo andaría más cerca del número real diciendo 22.000 que Isabel Díaz Ayuso mencionando 20.000. En todo caso, Díaz Ayuso miente.
