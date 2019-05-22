Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que el presupuesto de la Comunidad de Madrid "son 20.000 millones" de euros, como afirma Díaz Ayuso

La candidata popular a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid dice que Ángel Gabilondo altera las cifras, pero es ella quien se equivoca.

19/05/2019 - La candidata del Partido Popular a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, momentos antes de participar en el debate televisivo celebrado | EFE/ Juanjo Martín

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, momentos antes de participar en el debate televisivo celebrado | EFE/ Juanjo Martín

Esta es la mentira

La candidata del Partido Popular a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha señalado en el debate de candidatos de Telemadrid que el socialista Ángel Gabilondo "decía que el presupuesto de la comunidad era de 22.000 millones de euros, cuando son 20.000".

Esta es la verdad

Isabel Díaz Ayuso se lía con facilidad, también con las cifras. No son "20.000" y tampoco "22.000", pero se aproxima más esta cifra.

En los Presupuestos Generales, que figuran en el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid, figuran 22.776 millones de euros. Así que sí, Ángel Gabilondo andaría más cerca del número real diciendo 22.000 que Isabel Díaz Ayuso mencionando 20.000. En todo caso, Díaz Ayuso miente.

