Esta es la mentira
El candidato socialista ha dicho durante el debate que su Gobierno ha puesto en marcha un plan de empleo que ha permitido convertir 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos en sus diez meses como presidente.
Esta es la verdad
Pedro Sánchez manipula datos y suma logros de su Gobierno con números ya previstos. De hecho, hasta 132.000 de esos contratos ya iban a convertirse de temporales a indefinidos sin ese plan director cuando el líder socialista llegó a la Moncloa.
