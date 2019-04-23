Público
Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que con Sánchez se hayan convertido 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos

El presidente del Gobierno ha manipulado cifras en el debate electoral de TVE para llegar tan alto en el número de contratos.

El presidente del Gobierno y candidato del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (c), junto a su jefe de gabinete, Iván Redondo (d), antes del comienzo del primer debate a cuatro en TVE. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Esta es la mentira

El candidato socialista ha dicho durante el debate que su Gobierno ha puesto en marcha un plan de empleo que ha permitido convertir 190.000 contratos temporales en indefinidos en sus diez meses como presidente.

Esta es la verdad

Pedro Sánchez manipula datos y suma logros de su Gobierno con números ya previstos. De hecho, hasta 132.000 de esos contratos ya iban a convertirse de temporales a indefinidos sin ese plan director cuando el líder socialista llegó a la Moncloa.

