Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que una sentencia del Tribunal Supremo califique el expediente académico de Casado de "intachable", como él dice

El líder popular menciona que es víctima de las fake news para acabar aludiendo a su controvertido máster, su expediente académico y una "sentencia" inexistente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pablo Casado, secretario general del PP, no será investigado por el Tribunal Supremo en el 'caso máster'. | EFE

Pablo Casado, secretario general del PP | EFE

Esta es la mentira

Pablo Casado ha mencionado en la recogida de un premio en Valladolid que es "víctima de las fake news" y ha pedido "responsabilidad". Después ha hablado de su controvertido pero a su juicio "intachable" expediente académico: "Se ha hecho referencia aquí a las fake news que yo he podido sufrir, a aquellas informaciones que hace unos meses surgieron, curiosamente en plenas primarias del Partido Popular, sobre mi formación académica". Era su introducción a un asunto que resultó ser otra mentira: "Pocos políticos pueden decir en España que tienen una sentencia del Supremo diciendo que el expediente académico es intachable".

Esta es la verdad

Se refería el candidato popular a algo que no fue una "sentencia", sino un auto. El Supremo ni investigó ni interrogó ni juzgó a Casado, simplemente estimó que no existían los indicios necesarios para indagar en el máster en la URJC de Casado. Tampoco mencionó la palabra "intachable" que cita Casado. Es más, lo cuestionó hablando de "indicios de que se había dispensado un trato de favor", sin más consecuencias. El Supremo no quiso investigar penalmente a Casado ni indagó en los presuntos delitos de "prevaricación y cohecho impropio".
Es decir, Casado no tiene una sentencia del Supremo que asegura que su expediente académico es intachable. Simplemente el Supremo no vio "indicios consistentes" para investigarle y lo plasmó en un auto. Nunca hubo un juicio y menos una "sentencia".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad