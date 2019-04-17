Esta es la mentira

Pablo Casado ha mencionado en la recogida de un premio en Valladolid que es "víctima de las fake news" y ha pedido "responsabilidad". Después ha hablado de su controvertido pero a su juicio "intachable" expediente académico: "Se ha hecho referencia aquí a las fake news que yo he podido sufrir, a aquellas informaciones que hace unos meses surgieron, curiosamente en plenas primarias del Partido Popular, sobre mi formación académica". Era su introducción a un asunto que resultó ser otra mentira: "Pocos políticos pueden decir en España que tienen una sentencia del Supremo diciendo que el expediente académico es intachable".

Esta es la verdad

Se refería el candidato popular a algo que no fue una "sentencia", sino un auto. El Supremo ni investigó ni interrogó ni juzgó a Casado, simplemente estimó que no existían los indicios necesarios para indagar en el máster en la URJC de Casado. Tampoco mencionó la palabra "intachable" que cita Casado. Es más, lo cuestionó hablando de "indicios de que se había dispensado un trato de favor", sin más consecuencias. El Supremo no quiso investigar penalmente a Casado ni indagó en los presuntos delitos de "prevaricación y cohecho impropio".

Es decir, Casado no tiene una sentencia del Supremo que asegura que su expediente académico es intachable. Simplemente el Supremo no vio "indicios consistentes" para investigarle y lo plasmó en un auto. Nunca hubo un juicio y menos una "sentencia".