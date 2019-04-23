Esta es la mentira

Pablo Casado ha vuelto a mentir al hablar de las pensiones, como ya recogimos en este cazamentiras electoral. En esta ocasión, el líder del PP ha dicho que "Zapatero congeló las pensiones de nueve millones de personas en 2011".

Esta es la verdad

Ese año existían 8,6 millones de pensionistas. Cierto que el Gobierno de Rodríguez Zapatero, en sus ajustes contra la crisis, decretó la congelación de las pensiones; pero no todas. Las pensiones mínimas y las no contributivas, que afectaban a cerca de tres millones de personas, no sólo no se congelaron, sino que se subieron un 1%. Realente, fueron 5,6 millones de pensionistas los damnificados por los recortes del Gobierno socialista, pero no nueve millones, como ha afirmado el candidato y líder del PP.

