Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caza mentiras electoral Es mentira que Zapatero congelara las pensiones de nueve millones de españoles en 2011, como ha dicho Casado

El candidato popular ha vuelto a falsear datos sobre las pensiones en tiempos de Zapatero, aumentando las cifras exageradamente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por el Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, atiende a los medios de comunicación a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

El candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno por el Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, atiende a los medios de comunicación a la finalización del debate celebrado en el Estudio 1 de Prado del Rey, en Madrid. EFE/JuanJo Martín.

Esta es la mentira

Pablo Casado ha vuelto a mentir al hablar de las pensiones, como ya recogimos en este cazamentiras electoral. En esta ocasión,  el líder del PP ha dicho que "Zapatero congeló las pensiones de nueve millones de personas en 2011".

Esta es la verdad

Ese año existían 8,6 millones de pensionistas. Cierto que el Gobierno de Rodríguez Zapatero, en sus ajustes contra la crisis, decretó la congelación de las pensiones; pero no todas. Las pensiones mínimas y las no contributivas, que afectaban a cerca de tres millones de personas, no sólo no se congelaron, sino que se subieron un 1%. Realente, fueron 5,6 millones de pensionistas los damnificados por los recortes del Gobierno socialista, pero no nueve millones, como ha afirmado el candidato y líder del PP.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad