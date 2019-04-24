Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Caza mentiras electoral Son mentira los datos sobre creación de empleo que ha vuelto a mencionar Casado en el debate en Atresmedia

No es la primera vez que el líder del PP no dice la verdad sobre los datos del mercado laboral en los gobiernos del PP.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado antes del inicio del segundo debate electoral a cuatro en Atresmedia. EFE/JuanJo Martín

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado antes del inicio del segundo debate electoral a cuatro en Atresmedia. EFE/JuanJo Martín

Esta es la mentira

No es la primera vez que lo dice. Pablo Casado ha mencionado durante el debate en Atresmedia que “Aznar creó cinco millones de empleos cuando gobernó y Rajoy, dos millones y medio”.

Esta es la verdad

Casado exagera y otra vez ofrece datos falsos que ya desmentimos en el Cazamentiras electoral de Público. Según los datos de afiliación a la Seguridad Social, durante los gobiernos de José María Aznar (entre 1996 a 2004), la ocupación  aumentó en 4.489.107 personas, mientras que con Mariano Rajoy, de 2011 a 2018, se incrementó en 1.721.151 ailiados. En total, fueron algo más de 6,2 millones los nuevos afiliados a la Seguridad Social que se produjeron en esos períodos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad