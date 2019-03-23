Público
El CDR de Sabadell critica a Torra porque "acata la justicia española"

El presidente de la Generalitat se ha dirigido a una activista para decirle: "Yo soy el pueblo. A mi no me puedes decir que no soy el pueblo".

Instante en el que miembros del CDR de Sabadell interpelan a Quim Torra.- @CDRSABADELL

Miembros del CDR de Sabadell (Barcelona) han criticado este sábado en persona –antes de un acto de JxCat en la ciudad– al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, porque "acata la justicia española".

"Mientras el Govern acata la justicia española, nuestras compañeras son encausadas por protestar defendiendo que este juicio es una farsa", ha publicado el CDR de Sabadell en su cuenta de Twitter, en referencia al juicio por el proceso independentista en el Tribunal Supremo (TS).

Según un vídeo difundido por el CDR –que había convocado la acción bajo el lema 'Implementación o dimisión'–, un miembro de esta organización ha dicho al presidente catalán que está "en riesgo de ir a la cárcel" por una denuncia de los Mossos d'Esquadra por una protesta independentista en las escaleras del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

"Estoy aquí luchando por la República y veo que vais en dirección contraria", ha expresado el activista al presidente, que le ha asegurado que sí que va en la misma dirección.

Torra también ha dicho a los miembros del CDR que los Mossos tienen que actuar a veces "como policía judicial de la justicia española", según ha publicado TV3.

Y se ha dirigido a otra activista para decirle: "Yo soy el pueblo. A mi no me puedes decir que no soy el pueblo".

